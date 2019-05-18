Jordan arrests former MP Hind Al-Fayez

Jordanian security services arrested on Thursday the former MP Hind Al-Fayez, Al Jazeera reported.

Jordanian mass media reported her arrest, describing it as “preplanned” due to the fact that members of the police were ready at the flying checkpoint where she was arrested. The security officers said they checked her Al-Fayez’s identity and found there was a detention order against her over a financial violation.

Jordan’s Ministry of Justice subsequently announced that all the fines were paid and she is no longer wanted for detention. She is expected to be released soon, Al-Ghad newspaper reported yesterday.

The media also noted that Al-Fayez was arrested only a couple of hours after her detention order was issued, noting this could set a precedent in Jordan.

Al-Fayez’s detention ignited a wide solidarity campaign on social media, criticising the Interior Minister Salam Hammad – whose policies Al-Fayez fiercely criticised when she was in parliament – for his alleged role in her arrest. Hammad returned only one week ago to the government.

Al-Fayez accuses Hammad of being behind her failure to enter the parliament this time, believing he assigned certain employees to her constituency who forged the vote count.

