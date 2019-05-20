Despite blockade, Qatar ships additional gas to UAE

Qatar has provided additional liquefied gas supplies to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the main gas pipeline from Qatar to the UAE experienced an outage for several days last month.

Reuters news agency reported sources as saying that the Dolphin pipeline, which carries two billion cubic feet of gas per day from Qatar to the UAE, was interrupted for several days, forcing its facilities to close last month. The closure reduced the supply of gas to the Emirates.

In response, Qatar Petroleum shipped material to repair the damage and provided additional gas to the UAE.

Qatar has been under blockade imposed by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt since June 2017. The quartet accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism, allegations Doha vehemently denies.

