Majority of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign once indictments filed

A slim majority of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign once the Attorney General formally files indictments, a new poll has shown.

The survey, conducted by the Panels Politics polling agency on behalf of Walla! News, was published this morning.

Some 51 per cent of Israelis say Netanyahu should resign after indictments are filed, and 56 per cent of Israelis are opposed to a proposal believed to being weighed up by the premier and some members of Likud, which would grant automatic immunity for a sitting prime minister.

Among Likud voters, however, there is a very different picture, with 80 per cent believing Netanyahu should continue in office even after indictments are filed, with only 12 per cent opposing such a scenario.

In addition, 71 per cent of Likud voters support the granting of immunity to elected officials until the end of their time in office, and only 17 per cent oppose.

Netanyahu is currently reportedly considering leaning on pre-existing legislation to secure immunity from prosecution while in office, without the need for passing a controversial new law.

Such an issue has prompted outspoken criticism of the premier even from amongst Likud’s own ranks, although the latest poll shows that such a view is in the minority amongst the rank and file.