Hamas calls on Arabs not to participate in Bahrain ‘peace’ conference

Hamas yesterday called on Arab states not to take part in the US economic conference being held in Bahrain, a statement said.

“We warn Arab states against the malicious activities aimed to pave the way for normalisation with the Israeli occupation and involvement in the deal of the century,” the statement said.

Hamas said that deal adopts US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vision to achieve what is called “economic peace”, which contradicts the decision of the Arab League and the unified Palestinian stance, which rejects Trump’s deal.

“Therefore, participation in the workshop is against the Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic stances,” the statement said.

The movement also reiterated its rejection of any political, economic or other moves that may pave the way for the US peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century”.

Concluding its statement, Hamas called on the Arab states to decline the US invitation to participate in the conference and stand beside the Palestinians in their fight against the US deal.

On Sunday, a joint Bahraini-American statement said that Manama would host an economic workshop entitled “Peace for Prosperity” on 25 and 26 June.