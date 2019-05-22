Tight security measures ahead of El Ghriba synagogue on Tunisia’s island Djerba

Tunisia’s authorities tightened security on Djerba Island, ahead of celebrations at El Ghriba synagogue.

Security and military forces moved to the island, of the coast of southern Tunisia, while joint patrols and armoured vehicles were seen scouring the main streets.

Police imposed strict inspection procedures at the entrance to the island and around the synagogue.

Approximately eight thousand pilgrims from around the world this year, are expected to attend as these are the first celebrations since the events of the revolution in 2011.

“Security officers are everywhere, but the atmosphere is refreshing, all the hotels are fully booked on the island and we expect a wider flow of tourists and visitors this year,” said one visitor.

The official pilgrimage to the synagogue occurs on Wednesday and Thursday. But celebrations generally continue until the end of the week.

READ: Tlaib and Omar Host Historic Ramadan Feast at the US Capitol

The rituals include lighting the candles and asking the blessings from the rabbi. Women will also write the visitor’s wishes on eggs and then put them in the basement of the temple.

The celebrations include other rituals such as drinking a traditional alcoholic drink called “bokha“, singing and carrying out the Kharja to the front yard of the temple.

The pilgrimage is considered a prelude to the peak summer tourism. This year marks the first time in more than three decades that the Jewish pilgrimage coincides with Ramadan.

El Ghriba synagogue is the oldest in Africa, was built 1500 years ago.

In 2002, the temple was hit by one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Tunisia. The attack, which was carried out by extremists affiliated to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb. They used a fuel tanker, caused the death of 21 people, including 14 German tourists.

It is estimated that the Jewish community in Tunisia today includes about 2000 people. There were around 100,000 in the middle of the last century. But, many migrated to Europe and Israel with the outbreak of Arab-Israeli wars.