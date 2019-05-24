31 UN aid trucks enter Syria’s Idlib

Thirty-one United Nations (UN) humanitarian trucks yesterday crossed into the Syrian province of Idlib.

The trucks entered through the Gilo Gozo border crossing located in the Rihaniyeh district in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

Local sources told the Anadolu Agency that the aid would be “distributed among Idlib’s in-need people across its rural areas.”

Since 25 April, continuous air strikes by the Syrian regime and its allies on the de-escalation zone in Idlib have resulted in the killing and injuring of hundreds of civilians, as well as the displacement of tens of thousands of Syrians from their homes.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests. The war has killed more than 560,000 people, the vast majority by regime-allied forces. The Al-Assad government has used chemical weapons against civilians on scores of occasions, with tens of thousands in prison facing torture and execution. Despite the regime calling for refugees to return to the country, over one million people are still listed as wanted on government databases, with those Syrians who supported the opposition fearing state reprisals.