Malaysia PM, ex-Hamas chief discuss ‘deal of the century’

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed on Wednesday received a Hamas delegation led by former head of of the movement, Khaled Meshaal, and discussed a number of issues including the US peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century”.

In a statement following the meeting, Meshaal expressed his gratitude for the Malaysian prime minister’s support for the Palestinian cause, adding that Mohammed is one of the greatest leaders in the Islamic world who may play an active role in stopping the attacks against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Regarding the US peace deal, Meshaal said it aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

The Malaysian prime minister pledged during the meeting to provide 12 scholarships to Palestinian students in Malaysian universities, Meshaal added.

