Turkey jets strike PKK terror targets in Iraq

Turkish fighter jets struck PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said today, as reported on Anadolu Agency.

On Twitter, the ministry said Turkish air operations in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq destroyed weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition depots used by terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

