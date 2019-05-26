Turkish Airlines ready to boost tourism in Palestine

Turkish Airlines is ready for cooperation to boost tourism in Palestine, official statement said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Palestinian Tourism Minister Rola Maayia and Turkish Airlines’ Vice President for sales in the Middle East Muhammed Fatih Durmaz held a meeting in Bethlehem city of the occupied West Bank, said the ministry.

During the meeting, Durmaz said the airliner is ready for cooperation that would facilitate to bring more tourists into Palestine.

Maayia highlighted the strong relationship between Palestine and Turkey.

According to Palestinian Tourism Ministry data, more than 130,000 Turkish citizens visited Palestine last year. The country hosted over 3 million tourists in 2018.

