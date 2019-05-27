Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli forces arrest 8 Palestinians in West Bank

A Palestinian is arrested by Israeli security forces on 22 March 2014 at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate [Saeed Qaq/Apaimages]
Israeli forces rounded up eight Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday, Anadolu reports.

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

“The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation,” it added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, some 5,700 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including scores of women and hundreds of minors.

