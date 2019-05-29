Egypt’s intelligence chief meets Libya’s Haftar

The head of Egyptian intelligence yesterday met the head of the Libya’s eastern commander Khalifa Haftar during a surprise visit to the country, according to Cairo’s official MENA news agency.

Abbas Kamel “returned home after making a lightning visit” in which Haftar briefed him about the latest developments in Libya, MENA said. No details were released regarding what was discussed during the meeting.

Early last month, Haftar launched a wide-ranging campaign to capture Tripoli, where Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord is based.

After a month of sporadic fighting on the city’s outskirts, Haftar’s forces have so far failed to achieve their primary objective.

Haftar has visited Egypt twice since the beginning of his campaign and is openly supported by the Egyptian government, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Since then, the oil-rich country has seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, to which Haftar is affiliated, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN recognition.