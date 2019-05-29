Kuwait: Activists gets 5-year jail term for criticising the UAE

The Kuwaiti Criminal Court on Monday sentenced activist Mosaed Al-Moseilem to five years in prison and a fine of 10,000 dinars ($32,856) after finding him guilty of criticising the UAE on Twitter.

Kuwaiti media reported that Al-Moseilem, who was tried in absentia, was found guilty of committing hostile activities against the UAE and its princes and spreading false news.

The prosecutor’s office explained that Al-Moseilem used social media platform Twitter to issue statements that could have jeopardised Kuwait’s relationship with a friendly state, in reference to the UAE.

The sentence is not the first against Al-Moseilem. In 2016, he was sentenced to prison for insulting Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In total he has been handed jail terms of 50 years.

He currently lives in Switzerland.

