4 Daesh-linked suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Four people were arrested in the southern Turkish province of Adana over their suspected links to Daesh terror group, security sources said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The arrests came after police squads raided suspected locations thought to be used by Daesh terrorists as part of an anti-terror operation, according to sources who asked not to be named, due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two of the suspects, who came to Turkey from Syria illegally, were so-called heads of the terror group’s bomb and heavy weapons division, the sources said.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces are involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

