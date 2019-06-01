US-led coalition against Daesh killed 1,300 civilians, report says

The US-led international coalition against Daesh has killed more than 1,300 civilians in Iraq and Syria since the start of its operations in 2014, a report said yesterday.

According to the report, the coalition conducted 34,502 strikes between August 2014 and the end of April 2019. Based on available information, during this period the coalition killed “at least 1,302 civilians,” claiming they were “unintentionally” killed since the beginning of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operational name for the US’ anti-Daesh campaign.

Rights and other monitoring groups said that the true number is much higher, estimating that there have been up to 13,000 civilian fatalities, including up to 1,000 children.

In April, the Combined Joint Task Force “carried over 122 open reports from previous months and received seven new reports. The Combined Joint Task Force completed 18 civilian-casualty allegation assessment reports”.

“Out of the 18 completed casualty allegation reports, three reports were determined to be credible and resulted in five unintentional civilian deaths”.

“The remaining 15 reports were assessed to be non-credible. One hundred and eleven reports are still open, including three that had been previously closed but were reopened due to the availability of new information.”

