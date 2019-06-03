Israel is a security threat in the Middle East, says Erekat

The Secretary of the PLO Executive Committee said on Sunday that Israel is threatening the Middle East with a new wave of violence in the light of the increasing tension in occupied East Jerusalem, Deutsche Presse-Agentur has reported.

“The Israeli occupation’s aggression and provocations inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound,” said Saeb Erekat on Twitter, “will be responsible for a new wave of violence to hit the whole region.”

Safa news agency reported that around 1,600 illegal Jewish settlers entered Al-Aqsa to mark the anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967. Israel calls this anniversary “Jerusalem Day” and the settlers were protected by a heavy Israeli security presence.

Erekat: Would Arab states allow others to decide their fate? Why should Palestinians?

Worshippers attempted to prevent the armed incursions. Several were wounded and arrested by the Israeli occupation forces. Parts of the compound of the Noble Sanctuary were closed to Muslims by the security forces.

According to other sources, the Israeli occupation police closed Al-Asbat and Hitta Gates of the sanctuary and prevented the entry of worshippers. They also closed the door of Al-Qibli Mosque within the sanctuary compound with chains, locking hundreds of worshippers inside.