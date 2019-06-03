Senior Hamas delegation meets Emir of Qatar in Doha

A senior delegation from Hamas met Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at his palace in Doha on Saturday, Qatari News Agency has reported.

According to the agency, the Hamas delegation included the former Head of the movement’s Political Bureau, Khaled Meshaal; Deputy Leader Mousa Abu Marzook; Izzat Al-Resheq; Mohammad Nazzal and Hussam Badra. They discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian issue with Emir Tamim, who stressed his country’s support for the “Palestinian brothers and their just cause”.

The Hamas delegation expressed thanks and appreciation to the Emir for Qatar’s “continuous” support for the Palestinian people at all levels.

Speaking to Arab21.com, Nazzal pointed out that the delegation expressed the movement’s rejection of the US “deal of the century”, which is rejected by all Palestinians. He also condemned the normalisation of ties with Israel.

