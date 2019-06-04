Iran calls for respect for demands of demonstrators in Sudan

Iran on Tuesday expressed concern over the power struggle in Sudan and turned the country into a battleground for external power struggles and has called for respect for protesters’ demands, Anadolu Agency reports.

This came in a statement by the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi, published on the website of the ministry.

Moussaoui expressed his hope that all Sudanese parties would respect the demands of the people and that the confrontations would stop.

READ: Death toll from Sudan protest camp rises to more than 30

He stressed the need to take steps to consolidate stability and security in Sudan, warning that the intervention of foreign forces will deepen and complicate the crisis more.

Army chief Omar al-Bashir was removed from office on April 11 after 30 years in power under popular protests that began late last year, denouncing the deteriorating economic situation.And began a sit-in in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum, on April 6 last to demand the removal of Bashir; and then completed to press the military council, to accelerate the handover of power to civilians, before forcibly removing, on Monday.

Sudanese security forces stormed the sit-in in central Khartoum early on Monday and forcibly removed it, opposition forces said, killing at least 35 people.