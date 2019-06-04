Sudan opposition, ruling regime split over Eid al-Fitr

The Sudanese public on Tuesday heard two different announcements regarding the first day of the post-Ramadan Eid al-Fitr holiday, reflecting the country’s confused political situation, Anadolu Agency reports.

Following the lead of most Arab and Islamic countries, the opposition-led Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has declared Tuesday to be the first day of the three-day holiday.

Sudan’s official council for Islamic jurisprudence, however, which presumably functions under the auspices of the country’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), has said that the Eid al-Fitr — which marks the end of the Ramadan fasting month — would begin Wednesday.

According to witnesses, much of the Sudanese public in Khartoum has appeared to take the side of the opposition, ending the Ramadan fast and performing Eid al-Fitr prayers at mosques throughout the capital.

Many others, however, continued to fast on Tuesday, following the instructions of the government-run jurisprudential council, witnesses said.

Sudan has remained in relative turmoil since April 11, when the country’s powerful military establishment announced the “removal” of President Omar al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

The TMC is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold free presidential elections.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the TMC relinquish power — at the earliest possible date — to a civilian authority.