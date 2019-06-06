Jordan condemns new illegal Israel settlements

Jordan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi has condemned Israeli plans to build new settlement units in occupied Jerusalem. In a series of tweets published on Tuesday, Safadi denounced the move as “a violation of international law” and called on the world to “act against Israeli illegal measures”.

We strongly condemn Israel’s decision to build 800 new settlement units in occupied #Jerusalem. Settlements are a violation of international law. They deepen tension & undermine viability of 2-state solution, the only path to peace. World must act against Israeli illegal measures — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) June 4, 2019



Israeli authorities recently announced plans for the construction of over 800 housing units in the Jewish-only Ramot and Pisgat Ze’ev settlements in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights after the 1967 war. Since then, it has illegally built over 200 settlements in the West Bank, with over 620,000 Israelis residing in them, according to the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem.

These new settlement plans “deepen tension and undermine the viability of the two-state solution, the only path to peace,” wrote Safadi.

The UK and the EU have also criticised the construction of new settlement units. In statements they said it was an “obstacle to peace” and a step backwards from a negotiated peace agreement.

This decision comes weeks before the long-awaited Bahrain conference, where the US is set to unveil the “deal of the century”, the Trump administration’s peace plan for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Jordan has not yet committed to attending the conference, while Palestinian businessmen and officials have refused to participate.

