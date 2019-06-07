Khamenei accuses Saudi Arabia and Bahrain of betraying Palestinians

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei accused Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, among other Arab countries, of “betraying the Palestinian people,” saying that “this betrayal paved the way for the US’ Deal of the Century.”

“The betrayal of some Muslim countries such as Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has paved the way for such a malicious scheme,” he said describing the deal as a treasonous affair and one of the most serious cases the Islamic worlds is facing.

“This conference is linked to the US, but the rulers of Bahrain are hosting and have organised it, due to their weakness, incompetence, misanthropic and anti-Islam approach. The rulers of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia must be aware of the mess they got themselves involved into,” said Khamenei, attacking Bahrain as the host of the Economic Conference.

Read: Macron: France, US share common objective on Iran

He stressed that the “Deal of the Century” will not bear any fruitful results,” expressing his thanks to the Arab countries and Palestinian factions that have rejected the US peace plan. He also pointed out to the need for “unity of the Islamic countries against the criminal presence of the usurper enemy in Palestine.”

The supreme leader recommended “some Muslim countries seeking reconciliation with Israel and stirring up a dispute between Muslims” to back down and follow “the right path and repent for what they had done.”