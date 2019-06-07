The Week In Pictures

A boy carries a lamb as people collect flowers to use them on Herbed Cheese (also known as ‘Otlu Peynir’) in Catak district of Turkey’s eastern Van province on 26 May, 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
People sit by a pond at historical Kasimiye Madrasa as people gathered for a Tarawih prayer during Muslims’ holy fasting month of Ramadan in Artuklu district of Turkey’s southeastern Mardin province on 1 June, 2019 [Halil İbrahim Sincar/Anadolu Agency]
A ladybug sits on a plant during spring season on the highlands of Mount Bulkaz in Turkey’s western Usak province 1 June, 2019 [Soner Kılınç/Anadolu Agency]
An aerial view of trees covering both sides of a stream at floodplain forests in Igneada town of Demirkoy district of Turkey’s northwestern Kirklareli province on 1 June, 2018 [Özgün Tiran/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians swim in the Mediterranean sea on the coast of Gaza city, on the second day of Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on 6 June, 2019 [Mahmoud Khattab/Apaimages]
Palestinians perform the traditional dancing on the second day of Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Gaza seaport, on 6 June, 2019 [Mahmoud Khattab/Apaimages]
Palestinians perform the morning prayer of Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in the northern Gaza Strip, on 5 June, 2019 [Ramez Haboub/Apaimages]
Palestinian Muslims celebrate after perform the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer near the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third most holy site, in the old city of Jerusalem on 5 June, 2019 [Apaimages]
A butterfly sits on a purple flower in Sarikamis district of Turkey’s northeastern Kars Province on 1 June, 2019 [Hüseyin Demirci/Anadolu Agency]
Close-up on hands showing the Turkish Sign Language symbols for alphabet letters on 22 May, 2019 in Ankara, Turkey [Aytaç Ünal/Anadolu Agency]
Cattle egrets, known as Bubulcus ibis, are seen at Lake Van basin which hosts many kinds of birds in Van, Turkey on 4 June, 2019 [Ali İhsan Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.