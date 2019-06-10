Iran deports 100,000 Afghan refugees due to sanctions

Afghan authorities announced that the Iranian government has deported at least 100,000 Afghan refugees from Iran, while 85,000 other refugees voluntarily returned to Afghanistan following the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on Iran.

The Afghan refugees returned home from Iran during the first five months of this year, reported Pajhwok Afghan News on Sunday.

The United States has recently imposed sanctions on Iran’s largest petrochemical holding group. It is a group which supports Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and is believed to be a move aimed by Trump’s administration at drying up sources of funding for Iran’s military forces.

The new sanctions come as the administration of President Donald Trump seeks to tighten economic and military pressure on Iran because of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.