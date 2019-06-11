IAEA expresses concern over Iran nuclear file

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) yesterday expressed concern because of the growing tension over Iran’s nuclear file after Tehran announced the suspension of some of its obligations under the nuclear agreement signed in 2015.

“I am worried about increasing tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue,” said IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano during the board of governors meeting.

“As I have constantly emphasised, the nuclear-related commitments entered into by Iran under the JCPOA represent a significant gain for nuclear verification. I therefore hope that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue. It is essential that Iran fully implements its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA,” he added.

IAEA: Iran raises uranium enrichment level

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who is visiting Tehran said the UK, France and Germany were committed to their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, adding it was important to continue dialogue to avoid military escalation.

“We want to fulfill our commitments. We can not make miracles, but we will try to avoid the failure of the nuclear agreement,” Maas told a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that Tehran will cooperate with the European signatories to the agreement in an effort to save it.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal signed between Iran and the major powers and reimposed sanctions, previously lifted under the agreement, on Tehran.