IAEA: Iran raises uranium enrichment level

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that Iran has increased uranium enrichment, according to Extra News Channel’s breaking.

The Director of the IAEA, Yukiya Amano was concerned about tensions triggered because of Iran’s nuclear program.

The German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, arrived in Tehran to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday as part of intensive European efforts endeavouring to maintain Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and defuse tensions between the US and Tehran.

Early in May, Iran announced the suspension of some of its obligations under the nuclear agreement signed in 2015 with major powers. This came one year after the US decision to withdraw from this agreement.

US President Donald Trump imposed also new economic sanctions on Iran in the mining sector, threatening further action in case Iran would not radically change its behaviour.

Trump also addressed a warning message to other countries against receiving Iranian mineral exports in their ports.