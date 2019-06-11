Israel rounds up 18 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces arrested 18 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The individuals were detained for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement, without elaborating on the nature of these activities.

“The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation,” it added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, some 5,700 Palestinians continue to languish in Israeli detention facilities, including scores of women and hundreds of minors.