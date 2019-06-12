Hamas calls on PA to stop security coordination with Israel

Member of Hamas’ Political Bureau Hossam Badran called on the Palestinian Authority to stop security coordination with Israel as well as political arrests and to release all political prisoners.

This came after the Israeli army carried out a campaign of arrests against leaders and members of the movement in the West Bank including movement leaders Raafat Nassif and Adnan Al-Husri from Tulkarm.

The Israeli army also besieged the PA’s security headquarters in Nablus, north of the occupied West Bank yesterday morning, and fired at it wounding a security official.

Badran stressed that the cessation of security coordination is a necessity to start a national programme to confront the occupation.

“Today, we are facing Zionist escalation which carries a political message that there is no safe place or security agreements and that the occupation is breaking all its commitments,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, unity and fortification of the home front is a national priority in light of the difficult circumstances experienced by the Palestinian cause,” he added.