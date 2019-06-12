Hamas: No Egypt delegation set to visit Gaza

Hamas has denied reports that an Egyptian delegation is planning to visit Gaza, Quds Press reported yesterday.

“Hamas supports any Egyptian efforts aiming to arrange the internal Palestinian home and achieve the national unity that makes us stronger against challenges,” Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanou said.

He added that the internal reconciliation needs practical measures that the Palestinians can feel on the ground, including the formation of a national unity government.

The spokesman stressed that the ball is now in Fatah’s court.

Egypt has been the main broker of the Palestinian internal reconciliation efforts since the start of the division between Hamas and Fatah in 2007. All attempts to reach a deal have stalled, including those made in October 2017 when Hamas agreed to hand over power of the Gaza Strip to Fatah.