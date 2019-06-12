Lavrov: Non-aggression pact between Iran and Arab states would be ‘useful’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that a non-aggression pact between Iran and its Arab neighbours would be “useful,” Anadolu reported on Tuesday. Lavrov was apparently responding to a proposal by his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, put forward during his visit to Iraq last month.

“Zarif’s proposal on concluding a non-aggression pact between the countries of the region,” said Lavrov, “… would be a first step toward an easing of tensions, and we view such an agreement as the right one.”

He added that the initiative was discussed with the Gulf Cooperation Council, whose members and the US accuse Iran of attacking commercial vessels and two oil refineries in Saudi Arabia last month. Iran has denied the accusations.

Russia: US seeks Russian support on Iran at key Israel meeting