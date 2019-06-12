Thousands of Algeria students demonstrate against remaining Bouteflika links

Thousands of Algerian students yesterday marched across the country against ousted president Abdel Aziz Bouteflika’s allies, the Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the agency, more than 1,000 students marched in the capital amid a heavy security presence.

Later, university students, professors and citizens organized a second march which headed towards Algiers’ Central Post square, where the two marches met bringing together around 10,000 participants.

The protest was held against members of the former regime who continue to run the government, especially interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, Prime Minister Noureddine Badawi and members of his government.

The students vowed to continue the marches every Tuesday until these officials area ousted.

READ: Algeria’s interim president calls for dialogue to prepare new elections