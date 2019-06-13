Gaza’s health ministry warns of ‘unprecedented’ deteriorated situation

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza yesterday warned of a deterioration in conditions in its hospitals due to the “unprecedented” lack of medicines, Shehab.ps reported.

In a statement, the ministry said that “patients in Gaza hospitals are experiencing unprecedented bad conditions due to the severe lack of medicines resulted of the Israeli siege.”

Fifty-two per cent of basic medicines and medical supplies have now run out in the Strip, the statement said, adding that this “undermines” the ministry’s ability to offer its services.

The Ministry of Health in Ramallah has not dispatched any shipment of medicines or medical supplies to the Gaza hospitals and has reduced the number of patient transfers to the Israeli hospitals without offering alternatives, the statement continued.

