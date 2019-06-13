Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwaitis donated $36m to relief projects during Ramadan

Displaced Syrian children play in the mud following rain at the Bab al-Salama camp, set up outside the Syrian city of Azaz on 30 October 2016 [SALEH ABO GHALOUN/AFP/Getty Images]
Kuwaitis have donated nearly $36 million to nine charitable societies licensed by the Ministry of Social Affairs during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Kuwait’s Al-Qabas newspaper reported the donations were distributed among 65 projects, most notably providing meals to the poor as well as relief campaigns for war victims and refugees in Syria, the Gaza Strip and in Asian and African countries.

The donations were also designated to support orphans, drill water wells and as scholarships for students who are in need, building schools and mosques. The newspaper said the International Mercy Association has completed more than 90 per cent of the 19 projects it launched during Ramadan and collected 2.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($7.2 million) for relief projects in Yemen.

