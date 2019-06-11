Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait to discuss imposition of 5% tax on expat remittance

June 11, 2019 at 1:04 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
The National Assembly of Kuwait building, 16th April 2009 [Xiquinhosilva / Wikipedia]
The Kuwaiti National Assembly [Xiquinhosilva / Wikipedia]
Kuwaiti lawmaker Safa Al-Hashim said the Kuwaiti National Assembly (parliament) will discuss a draft bill proposing to impose a five per cent tax on all remittances by expatriates.

Speaking to Al-Rai newspaper, she said the expat remittances exceeded 20 billion dinars ($65.8 billion) over the past five years.

She added that she supports expats who provide a service for the host country and at the same time respect its laws and infrastructure.

The Kuwaiti MP, who is a member of the National Assembly’s financial and economic affairs committee, stressed the need to fix the country’s demographic imbalance, saying it is illogical that citizens become a minority in their home country.

