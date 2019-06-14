Settlers setup new outpost in Hebron’s Old City

Illegal Israeli settlers have setup an illegal outpost on Palestinian land near the Gold Souk in the occupied Old City of Hebron, the West Bank, the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee has said.

Committee head, Imad Hamdan, said that the settlers intend to build two housing units on the land after they took over the petrol station in Al-Shuhada Street and fenced it.

Hamdan expressed his grave concern over such encroachments upon the properties of Palestinian citizens in Hebron’s Old City, especially in the areas declared 17 years ago by the occupation as closed military zones.

In 2014, the occupation forces declared many Palestinian areas and streets in the Old City of Hebron closed military zones following the massacre committed by Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

