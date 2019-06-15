Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran president renews ultimatum over compliance with nuclear pact

June 15, 2019 at 3:56 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani makes a speech after he visited the Science and Technology Fair at the Pardis Technology Park in Tehran, Iran on February 23, 2019. [Iranian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Iran will continue scaling back its compliance with its nuclear deal commitments in the absence of “positive signals” from other signatories to the pact, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told a meeting of Russia, China and other Asia leaders in Tajikistan.

Iran stopped complying in May with some commitments in a 2015 nuclear deal that was agreed with global powers, a year after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord and tightened sanctions.

Tehran has said in May that, unless world powers protected its economy from US sanctions within 60 days, Iran would start enriching uranium at higher level.

