Sudan’s Bashir appears in public for first time since ouster

Former Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir appeared in public for the first time since his ouster two months ago, while being taken to the prosecutor’s office for investigation, Reuters quoted a witness as saying.

Sudanese Attorney General Al-Waleed Sayed Ahmed said on Saturday that Al-Bashir will be questioned with regards to money laundering and the possession of large sums of foreign currency without legal grounds.

The Sudanese attorney general revealed that 41 criminal investigations have been opened against symbols of the former regime.

Al-Bashir was ousted and arrested on 11 April after months of mass protests against his 30-year rule.

