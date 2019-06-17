Tunisia demands probe as Israelis tour area where Fatah founder assassinated

Members of Tunisia’s parliament have called for officials to be held accountable after Israeli media reported that a group of Zionists toured the capital Tunis, passing the street where the co-founder of the Fatah movement Khalil Al-Wizar was gunned down in 1988.

MP Ziad Lakhdar called last week on the People’s Assembly to take responsibility and summon the Tourism Minister René Trabelsi.

Lakhdar said Tunisia has been increasingly exposed to Zionist domination. He continued: “Tunisia’s sovereignty has been taken too lightly and today we are facing a growing Zionist domination over our country and the Arab nation.”

“We have to assume our responsibility as we hold others accountable too. It is absolutely unacceptable to allow spies in, under the pretext of the Jewish pilgrimage to El Ghriba Synagogue.” Lakhdar added that the visit to the site where Al-Wizar was assassinated as “disgraceful” and parliament must intervene.

MP Samia Abbou, from the Democratic Current party, demanded the People’s Assembly to condemn the recent incidents, saying that such infringements “pave the way for normalisation with the Zionist entity.” Abbou added:

We refuse all forms of public and private normalisation. We also reject the government’s silence and complicity with normalisation. Unfortunately, since this minister took office [Trabelsi] we were doomed to face multiple cases of normalisation with Zionists.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Khamis Al–Jahnawi, however, denied the existence of any governmental attempts to normalise relations with the Zionist entity. While the Ministry of Interior stressed in its statement that no tourists holding Israeli passports entered Tunisia. It added that the Israeli media reports showed a different road to that on which Al-Wizar lives.