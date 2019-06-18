Emir of Kuwait to visit Iraq to discuss Gulf tension

The Emir of Kuwait is set to visit neighbouring Iraq tomorrow, according to a foreign ministry spokesman.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will travel to Iraq at the head of a government delegation in order to hold talks on regional developments and bilateral relations with President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbusi.

The visit follows a similar visit made by Abdul-Mahdi to Kuwait last month. It comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region due to the recent attacks on a number of oil installations and tankers. The US and Britain have blamed Iran and its proxies for the attacks. Tehran has denied the allegations.

