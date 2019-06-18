Sudanese opposition rejects foreign intervention

The opposition Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) asserted in a Tuesday statement its rejection to foreign intervention in Sudan, Anadolu Agency reports.

The remarks came over a meeting between a delegation of the SPA with Hamad Al-Junaibi, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Khartoum on Monday.

The SPA warned against “counter-revolution” and stressed the need to stick with the revolution’s ultimate goal as “transition to civilian rule”.

The delegation “explained the seriousness of foreign intervention to support any party against another in the [current] political process,” the SPA said.

Al-Junaibi, for his part, agreed with the opposition’s view in this regard and expressed support to any agreement reached among the Sudanese people.

Both sides reviewed recent developments in the political scene since the deposal of President Omar al-Bashir.

READ: 7 Sudan groups call for formation of technocratic caretaker government

The SPA demanded to launch an investigation into the “massacre” in a recent military crackdown on a sit-in in the capital Khartoum that left more than 100 people dead.

The UAE ambassador, for its part, agreed with the delegation’s demands.

Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 11, when the military establishment deposed long-serving al-Bashir after months of popular protests against his 30-year rule.

The Transitional Military Council (TMC) is now overseeing a two-year “transitional period” during which it has pledged to hold free presidential elections.

The TMC said Tuesday it will draw up a transitional technocrat government.

Protests across the nation, however, have continued to demand that the military council hand over power — at the earliest possible date — to a civilian authority.