Algerians march in support for Morsi, chant against Sisi

About 5,000 Algerian students from the state-run Algerian University stood for a minute of silence in honour of the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, Anadolu reported yesterday.

The activity was part of the weekly demonstration organised in the main square in the centre of the capital against the Algerian regime’s hold on power.

About 5,000 students joined the demonstration and chanted slogans honouring Morsi and criticising the current Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The demonstrators also criticised the rule of the military in Egypt.

They stressed they would not accept any future for their country which would include any of the symbols of Bouteflika’s regime.

