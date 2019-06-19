Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algerians march in support for Morsi, chant against Sisi

June 19, 2019 at 1:01 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Egypt, News
Egyptians gather to protest their support for Mohammed Morsi on 15 February 2016 [file photo]
Supporters of the late former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi during a protest in Cairo, Egypt on 19 August 2013 [file photo]
 June 19, 2019 at 1:01 pm

About 5,000 Algerian students from the state-run Algerian University stood for a minute of silence in honour of the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, Anadolu reported yesterday.

The activity was part of the weekly demonstration organised in the main square in the centre of the capital against the Algerian regime’s hold on power.

About 5,000 students joined the demonstration and chanted slogans honouring Morsi and criticising the current Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The demonstrators also criticised the rule of the military in Egypt.

They stressed they would not accept any future for their country which would include any of the symbols of Bouteflika’s regime.

Former Egypt President Morsi dies in court - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Former Egypt President Morsi dies in court – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

