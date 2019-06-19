China warns US against opening ‘Pandora’s box’ in the Middle East

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi warned on Tuesday the United States against “opening Pandora’s box” in the Middle East.

“We call on all sides to remain rational and exercise restraint, and not take any actions that irritate regional tensions, and not open a Pandora’s box,” Yi told reporters in Beijing.

Earlier in the day, the United States published new images it said proved Iran’s involvement in the two attacks on oil tankers in the Sea of ​​Oman last week.

Washington made the announcement in parallel with a decision to send additional 1,000 troops to the region.