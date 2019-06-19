Saudis shoot down drone launched from Yemen’s Houthis

Saudi air defences on Wednesday shot down a drone launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen, according to a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The drone was intercepted over [Yemen’s] Hajjah province before entering the Saudi airspace,” Colonel Turki Al-Malki said in a statement cited by the official SPA news agency.

Last month, Riyadh accused Houthi rebels of carrying out drone attacks on two oil-pumping stations on the East-West pipeline, which carries Saudi oil from the eastern province to the port in the western coast.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and a group of Arab allies — who accuse the Houthis of serving as an Iranian proxy — launched a massive military campaign against the rebels, who overran much of Yemen, including the capital Sanaa a year earlier.

The ongoing violence has devastated Yemen’s basic infrastructure, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times”.

READ: Yemen’s Houthis will allow UN to inspect ships in Hudaydah