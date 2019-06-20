Egypt authorities refuse to receive condolences at Morsi’s house, says family

The Egyptian authorities are preventing the former President Mohamed Morsi’s family from holding a consolation for his death at his home, Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

“They have banned us from holding neither your funeral prayers nor your consolation,” Morsi’s son, Abdullah, said on Facebook.

“Even in our family’s house, we were not allowed to receive solace,” he stressed.

The state authorities are yet to comment on Abdullah statements. But Morsi’s supporters have said on social media that they had to go through tough security measures to access the house.

Aged 67, Morsi died on Monday in court after the conclusion of a trial session in the espionage lawsuit. According to Egyptian State Television, Morsi suffered a heart attack following the court hearing. He was buried in a small family ceremony on Tuesday.

Morsi was elected in democratic elections in 2012 after the 2011 revolution ousted dictator Hosni Mubarak. He was overthrown in a coup by the Egyptian military, who installed current President Abdel Al-Sisi as the leader.

The ex-president had been in jail since being toppled after barely a year in power, following mass protests against his rule, and had been sentenced to more than 40 years on charges including leading an outlawed group, spying for a foreign country and terrorism.