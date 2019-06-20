Qatar pays $6m to 60,000 poor families in Gaza

Ambassador Mohammed al-Emadi, Head of Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, announced on Wednesday paying $6m to 60,000 poor families in Gaza Strip.

In a statement sent to journalists, Al-Emadi said that $4m was also allocated for sustainable projects to be disclosed later.

Al-Emadi said that the poor families to start receiving their payments on Thursday with $100 per each family.

In May, the Qatari Emir announced $480m in aid for the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which has been under a strict Israeli-Egyptian siege since mid-2007.