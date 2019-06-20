Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar pays $6m to 60,000 poor families in Gaza

Ismail Haniyeh, the deputy leader of Hamas (R) and Khalid al-Hardan Deputy Head of the reconstruction committee in Gaza (L) are seen during the opening ceremony of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Sani Mosque which was constructed by Qatar government in Khan Yunis south eastern Gaza City, Gaza on April 10, 2017. ( Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency )
Ismail Haniyeh, the deputy leader of Hamas (R) and Khalid al-Hardan, Qatar's deputy head of the reconstruction committee in Gaza (L) attend the opening ceremony of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Sani mosque on April 10, 2017. ( Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency )
Ambassador Mohammed al-Emadi, Head of Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, announced on Wednesday paying $6m to 60,000 poor families in Gaza Strip.

In a statement sent to journalists, Al-Emadi said that $4m was also allocated for sustainable projects to be disclosed later.

Al-Emadi said that the poor families to start receiving their payments on Thursday with $100 per each family.

In May, the Qatari Emir announced $480m in aid for the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which has been under a strict Israeli-Egyptian siege since mid-2007.

 

