Yemen army says cleared 2000 Houthi explosive devices

The Yemeni army yesterday announced that its forces have removed 2,000 explosive devices and one mine during the past few days, which were planted by Houthi rebels in the governorate of Hajjah, in the northwest of the country.

The media centre of the armed forces’ Fifth Military Region said in a statement that “the explosive devices and mines were removed from the Khadra and Al-Naseem farms in the governorate of Hajjah”.

The statement noted that the armed forces have also recovered heavy weapons, including a Russian-made tank and a number of military vehicles held by the Houthis on the farms.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis on the Yemeni army’s announcement.

Yemen has been witnessing a war between pro-government forces and Houthi militants for five years now, leaving swathes of the country devastated by war and the population on the brink of famine.

