Hamas: Palestinians have enough power to undermine Israel

Hamas yesterday stressed that the Palestinians have enough power and resilience to undermine Israel.

Marking the 63rd Friday of the Great March of Return, Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanou said “our people have enough power, resilience and willingness to undermine all [Israeli] projects.”

He added: “The Palestinians are sticking to their land and are able to fight all plans aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause.”

It is worth noting that the Israeli forces opened fire at peaceful protesters, wounding 116, including 34 children, five women and a paramedic.

