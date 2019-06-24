Rape, sexual harassment among Israel soldiers increased

The number of rape and sexual harassment cases among Israeli soldiers has increased by 20 per cent during the past two years.

The Israeli military police opened 158 investigation cases related to physical and verbal sexual harassment in 2018, Shehab reported yesterday, citing a broadcast by Israel’s Army Radio.

In July 2018, Israeli newspaper the Jerusalem Post reported a 43 per cent increase in complaints related to sexual harassment among the Israeli army during the past five years.

The Israeli daily noted “there were 13 cases of abuse of authority, 165 cases of obscene acts, 263 cases of physical harassment, another 349 cases of verbal harassment and another 63 cases of unwanted peeking or photography”.

