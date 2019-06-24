‘Remove your headscarf’ CHP supporter tells AKP representative

A representative of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Fatma Seyma Agaca was verbally attacked in Istanbul’s Atakoy polling station during mayoral elections by an opposition supporter asking her to remove her headscarf.

Seyma asked representatives of Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) to get rid of flyers promoting CHP mayoral race candidate Ekrem Imamoglu from the polling station, noting it was illegal during elections, when a CHP supporter interfered, asking Seyma to remove her headscarf first.

Footage of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.”It’s 2019 and they are still on the headscarf topic,” Seyma can be heard saying. She later filed an official complaint at the police station.

