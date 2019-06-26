Egypt is ‘gateway to Africa and Middle East,’ says German official

Egypt is a big and promising market for German investors and is the gateway to Africa and the Middle East, the president of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ghorfa), Peter Ramsauer, said yesterday.

Ramsauer’s remarks came during a meeting held in the German capital of Berlin and attended by the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Medbouli, a number of Egyptian businessmen, several representatives of big German companies, as well as the Egyptian ambassador to Berlin.

“Egypt’s economic and investment climate is greatly improving,” Ramsauer added.

Read: Egypt: Hazem Abu Ismail goes into coma in detention

The chairman of the German parliament’s economic affairs and energy committee hailed the Egyptian ambassador for his “outstanding efforts in promoting cooperation and boosting the trade and economic relations between Egypt and Germany.”

During the meeting, the German companies’ representatives presented their current and future projects in Egypt, praising what they described as “the Egyptian government’s keenness to respond to their demands and overcoming administrative obstacles.”

“Egypt is witnessing unprecedented infrastructure projects such as the new Suez Canal and the administrative capital, in addition to the large projects in the field of energy,” Ramsauer pointed out.

On his part, Madbouli pointed to the “strong relations” between Germany and Egypt, adding that he hoped for the two countries to “keep that momentum going.”