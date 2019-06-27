OIC condemns twin suicide attacks targeting police in Tunis

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the twin suicide attacks that took place in Tunis today, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, OIC expressed solidarity with the Tunisian government in its all measures against “terrorism and extremism.”

Thursday’s bombings came only hours after an armed attack targeted a broadcasting station in the province of Gafsa, southern Tunisia, by an armed group leaving no human or material damage.

At least one policeman was killed and eight others were injured in two suicide bombings that targeted police in the Tunisian capital, witnesses and a ministry said.

READ: Tunisia capital rocked by blast

The witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the first suicide blast targeted a police vehicle at the crossing of France Street and the Charles de Gaulle commercial centre in Tunis, some 150 meters away from the French embassy.

In a statement, the country’s Interior Ministry said the second blast targeted the judicial police headquarters in the capital.

It said at least one security member was killed and another eight were wounded in the attacks.

The statement gave no further details and said the injured were transported to hospitals.

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Nasser has called for an emergency meeting to discuss the latest situation in the country, especially after the two “terrorist” attacks in the capital.