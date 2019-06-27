PLO: Bahrain workshop failed to achieve goals

Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Hanan Ashrawi, yesterday said that the Bahrain workshop – at which the economic elements of the long-awaited “deal of the century” were discussed – failed to achieve its goals.

In a press conference held in the West Bank city of Ramallah to announce the PLO’s position on the “Peace to Prosperity” conference, she thanked Arabs and others who supported “our position and cause,” Quds Press reported.

“The Americans use threats, blackmailing and sanctions to impose defeat on the Palestinians,” she continued, adding: “There are attempts to undermine any future political initiative.”

Though yesterday’s conference in Bahraini capital Manama discussed economic initiatives for the occupied Palestinian territories (oPt), it made no mention of Palestinians’ political aspirations.

Commenting on Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner’s, speech about the US plan, Ashrawi pointed out that no mention of Palestine refugees was made. She added that Kushner “intentionally” did not mention Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and avoided speaking about the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state.